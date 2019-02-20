Radio City becomes first Radio Network to provide customised content for Metro commuters in NCR

national

After a successful partnership with LMRC (Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation), to offer specialized content across 8 Lucknow Metro Stations, Radio City replicates the feat amongst the listeners and commuters of Noida.

Radio City Delhi's RJ Ginnie broadcasting her show Suno Na Dilli

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with NMRC (Noida Metro Rail Corporation) to provide passengers with a unique in-transit entertainment experience.

Radio City delivers seamless and latest hyperlocal content consisting of music, entertainment and trivia focused around Noida, Greater Noida and NMRC across all 21 stations of the NMRC Aqua Line. The co-branded feed titled, “Radio City NMRC –Noida Metro Ka Apna Radio Station”, plays curated content in Hindi from Sector51 in Noida to The Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 KMs metro corridor.

The Aqua Line was inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on 25th January 2019 and the commercial services for commuters began on 26th January 2019. Radio City network is providing exclusive entertainment on the Aqua Line from the day of commencement of the commercial services. The Noida Metro makes commute easier and trendier for the residents of Noida, with Radio City’s entertaining with mood mapped music.

Commenting on the partnership with NMRC, Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group said, “Radio City has always been a pioneer in creating innovative ways to provide listeners with content that is suited best for their preferences. Partnering with NMRC is a testimony to our expertise on exploring new avenues of entertainment in emerging fields such as the next generation mobility of hyperlocal experiences.

Being the first radio network to provide customized in-transit entertainment to metro commuters, we believe this synergy will help us not only reach a larger audience base but also make their transit experience a pleasant one and give them specialized relevant content.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, Alok Tandon, CEO, Noida Metro Rail Corporation, said, “We are really excited about NMRC’s partnership with Radio City. Radio City is the best radio network when it comes to understanding the essence of the city and what connects best with its audience. Being one of the oldest players in the radio industry, we couldn’t have had anything better, and we look forward to this successful partnership.”

Radio City 91.1FM in Delhi installed a radio studio at NMRC Sector 51, Noida on 20th February 2019. Radio City’s most loved jocks, RJ Ginnie, Divya, Yuvi, Aadi–Manav broadcasted their respective shows LIVE from the metro station from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm, and gave Noida citizens a treat of foot tapping music and entertainment.

Radio City has been ruling airwaves since 17 years and has been a leader in one of the most competitive and prominent markets such as the capital city of India by pioneering intellectual properties and innovative content across entertainment genres. The partnership with NMRC further highlights how Radio City lives true to its brand philosophy by providing locally relevant content to the listeners, infused with regional flavour, thereby truly establishing, ‘Noida Ki Rag Rag Mein Daude Radio City.

