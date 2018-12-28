Radio City bids adieu to 2018, to bring in the New Year with Music, Dance and much more

national

On the New Year's Eve, Radio City will play the 'Best of 2018' songs from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm followed by DJ Rink's party numbers across all Hindi Speaking Markets and will make Citizens dance till they drop

Representational Picture

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to end the year on a musical note with an astounding line-up of New Year activities pan India. Radio City brings in the New Year vibe with trendiest of music throughout the day for its listeners. Keeping the New Year spirits high, Radio City would be a one-stop shop for all the party tracks that you would want to groove on to at your New Year party.

Radio City’s digital wing, radiocity.in, in its 3rd edition this year will host Halcyon, the most happening online international dance music festival that offers its listeners a chance to turn the New Year’s Eve into a three-day long dance fiesta. Halcyon 2018 will be a 72-hour long festival which will be held on the online radio station www.radiocity.in/dance, from 29th to 31st December, featuring international artists Kygo, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Dillion Francis, Nervo etc.

On the New Year’s Eve, Radio City will play the ‘Best of 2018’ songs from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm followed by DJ Rink’s party numbers across all Hindi Speaking Markets and will make Citizens dance till they drop. The aim of the playlist is to relive the best times of 2018 with songs that make the listeners groove to its tunes. A similar on-air activity will be carried across in the UP markets with RJs reliving best news, events, movies and music of 2018. Also down south, Radio City Bengaluru will bring in 2019 with KGF Chapter 1 actor, Rocking Star Yash becoming the RJ on 1st January 2019.



Radio City’s brand philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ resonates with the pulse of its listeners and Radio City strives to offer mood-mapped music suited for every occasion. With activities like Halcyon and ‘Best of 2018’ playlist that brings out the essence of the year-end celebrations, Radio City extends best wishes to all the listeners.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates