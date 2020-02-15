Radio City celebrates the Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its most popular show Love Guru across Radio City's Hindi speaking markets. The 15-minute segment, witnesses Love Guru narrating 15 short love stories, shared by listeners, starting from 7th February till 22nd February. The Love Shorts segment by Love Guru will be amplified across Radio City’s digital platforms.



To enhance the essence of love in the city of dreams, Love Guru partners with RJ Palak for the famous mid-morning show 'Naughty Palak Ka Show', between Monday to Saturday between 12 pm to 3 pm. Love Guru and RJ Palak connect with women of Mumbai, through the exclusive segment and give special love advice to resolve their relationship issues. Ladies can share their queries with Palak by messaging 'LOVE GURU' (space) their problem and send it to the WhatsApp number +919119114943. Listeners will also hear Love Guru counsel couples on relationship issues and share advice to smoothen their relationship journey.

On Valentine's Day, Love Guru will narrate a special story that will touch the hearts of the listeners across Radio City's Hindi speaking markets. The station will play romantic and melodious songs to tap into the 'love' ly atmosphere.

Love Guru has been Radio City's most loved and popular show since inception. The show has been receiving accolades and applauds from listeners and industry platforms through awards at the India Radio Forum in 2011, 2013 and 2018. For 18 years, Love Guru's presenting style and inimitable voice blend the best of old-school radio and modern relationship advice, making him the most reliable authority on problems of the heart.

