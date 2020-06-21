Radio City Celebrates World Music Day with Covid Frontline Warriors

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, comes forward to celebrate music and entertainment on the onset of World Music Day by playing favourite songs of the covid frontline warriors. With this activity, Radio City pays ode to the efforts of house helps, grocery delivery personnel, watchman, doctors, milkman, police etc who have been a great help during the pandemic.

Radio City across its Hindi speaking markets air the songs that Covid frontline warriors would like to listen and in addition would also be sharing their stories and memories with the listeners. During this pandemic, they have been the sole reason who have made life comfortable for us, be it ensuring we get milk for our morning tea/ coffee, safety of our surrounding and household, family doctors who keep a check on our health, police who tirelessly report on duty etc. This activity is a special gesture to thank them for their selfless gestures.

Radio City will capture their emotions and reactions on video as well, which will be shared across Radio City’s social media handles. The request for their favorite songs could be shared with Radio City through the whatsapp in their respective city. Listeners could also record a video of covid warriors with their song request and share with Radio City on the stations whatsaap number. The activity that kickstarted on 18th June will culminate on World Music Day i.e 21st June 2020.

Radio City has always worked extensively to ensure nonstop entertainment for its city and listeners but with a purpose of spreading positivity and influencing a change in the society.

