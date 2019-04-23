Radio City chants Mumbai Indians spirit of 'One Family' this Cricket season

national

Radio City imbibes the Mumbai Indians vibe with the 8th year of partnership, hosts a power-packed line-up of activities across on-air, on-ground and digital platforms

The entire nation is currently on a high courtesy over the on-going nail-biting cricket season, with all the teams contending to make space in the top charts. Radio City has associated with Mumbai Indians as the official radio partner for the 8th consecutive year. Radio City amplifies Mumbai Indians’ core theme of ‘ONE FAMILY’, to drive loyalty and establish an impeccable connect with the fans. As part of the association, Radio City enhances the city connect with the listeners through various innovative on-ground, on-air and social media activities.



Radio City augments Mumbai Indians’ core theme of 'ONE FAMILY' with various engaging activities on air and on the ground. Cricket is one of the only sport that unites citizens like a family. Taking this thought ahead, Radio City RJs will visit various locations of Mumbai in MI and Radio City branded vehicle, and interact with cricket fans by playing contests and quizzing them about trivia related to Mumbai Indians. To bring out the zeal of the sport, Radio City Mumbai’s evening show Taka Tak Mumbai with RJ Harshit and Pulkit is broadcasted LIVE from the stadium near the Sachin Tendulkar stand on the day of home-ground matches, where the fans cheer and hoot for their favourite team.



Radio City’s RJ Harshit, Pulkit and Karan also interact with the MI fans at the Wankhede stadium by engaging them in fun activities and contests. As part of the on-ground extension, Radio City RJs urge MI fans to write a unique chant cheering for the team and the best chant is broadcasted on-air between 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A similar ‘Chant Challenge’ is also replicated on-air and on digital platforms wherein listeners are gratified with official MI merchandise, thereby adding to the enthusiasm of the sport.



Commenting on the latest association and programming initiatives, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “The frenzy around cricket has been spreading far and wide year on year, and with 8 years of strong partnership with Mumbai Indians, we at Radio City can proudly say we are ‘One Family’ with a common goal of entertainment. Radio City has always been at the forefront in spearheading initiatives that invoke city pride which resonates with the passion that every Mumbaikar feels towards Mumbai Indians. Radio City has amplified the connect this year by extending the partnership with on-ground initiatives which has helped established a connect with the listeners and bridged the gap between the team and their fans."



To further elevate the enthusiasm of the sport, Radio City will host ‘Cricket ka Blockbuster with Mumbai Indians’, wherein 50 lucky contest winners will be invited at Smaaash, Lower Parel to cheer for the team on 26th April 2019. The selected participants will also play the cricket challenge and the highest scorer will be gratified with exclusive MI merchandise and tickets for the next match in Mumbai.

With this association, Radio City transports the fun and thrill of the game with interesting content, unique chants of Mumbai Indians to the listeners that keep them hooked on to their favourite radio station and support their beloved team.

