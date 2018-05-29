Radio City collaborates with UN Environment Programme to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

Radio City Partners with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to celebrate World Environment Day in India; kickstarts activities with a beach cleanup drive in Versova with 'Beat the Plastic' campaign



(L-R) Actress Dia Mirza, Mr.Afroz Shah, Mr Erik Solheim UN Environment Chief, Aditya Thackeray and RJ Archana Radio City at the beat plastic beach cleanup drive

Radio City, India’s leading radio network announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as the radio partner for the World Environment Day initiative to be held in India to control plastic pollution. UNEP is an agency of United Nations to coordinate environmental activities, assisting developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices. Every year, United Nations chooses one country to be a global host to spread environmental awareness, and this year it’s India. Radio City’s consistent effort towards addressing societal issues by leveraging the reach and power of the medium has made it an unrivalled partner for UNEP to amplify this noble cause.

Versova beach in Mumbai has been selected to drive the campaign ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, by the United Nations and Indian Government to kick start the cleanup drive. Radio City initiated proceedings on 27th May with a beach cleanup drive in Versova, as a build up to the World Environment Day to be held on 5th June. The launch event hosted by popular Radio City RJ Archana, witnessed participation from high profile dignitaries including the UN environment Chief Erik Solhiem, Aditya Thackrey, actresses Diya Mirza and Pooja Bhatt. An awareness generating video featuring RJ Archana was also unveiled at the event to create awareness on various measures to be taken to beat plastic pollution.

Commenting on the association with UNEP for World Environment Day, Mr. Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City said, “Radio has the power to influence mindsets and bring about a positive change in the society. We are proud to partner with UNEP to work towards this greater cause. At Radio City, we strongly believe in maintaining a right balance in the environment where we all co-exist. The Versova beach cleanup is one of the many activities that we intend to drive this year with the objective of highlighting the importance of protecting our environment for the future generations.”

"It's fantastic to get the support of partners like Radio City to get the World Environment Day message out across India," said UN Environment Chief Erik Solheim. “During my visit to Mumbai, I witnessed first-hand, the damage marine plastic pollution is causing. It will require a step forward from each one of us to do what we can to reduce our own plastic footprint, and of course we must. I am delighted that a booming economy like India is the global host of World Environment Day 2018 and will be leading the push to save the oceans and the planet. Every single environmental challenge we face can be solved by innovation. It's simply a case of getting the message out and inspiring as many people as possible to join forces and take a stand for the planet and look forward to Radio City's help to amplifying the same."

Radio City’s RJ Archana, expressing her thoughts on the cleanup drive said, “Mumbai is known for its beaches and it is extremely sad to see the condition of the beaches with plastic getting deep rooted. I have always been taken aback by the amount of plastic waste that is dumped on the streets and the beaches of Mumbai. Being a Mumbaikar, I feel a sense of responsibility to make this city pollution free and a better place to live in. I urge all Radio City listeners and all Mumbaikars to contribute towards conserving our environment and keeping it pollution free.”

As a part of the campaign Radio City along with Afroz Shah, the UN environment ambassador takes the drive on air and on ground by creating awareness amongst Mumbaikars of how they could replace, reuse plastic thereby avoiding plastic pollution. Radio City will go on ground to various locations in Mumbai where plastic pollution is high and continue to drive the awareness of beating plastic pollution with volunteers from schools, colleges and fellow Mumbaikars.

