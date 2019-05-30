Radio City continues its dominance for 3 years with highest listenership

national

Imbibing the brand philosophy of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' that invokes city passion for the listeners, Radio City continues its hegemony in listenership across the nation

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has once again topped the charts as the nation’s numero uno radio station according to AZ Research’s Baseline Study 2019. Radio City garnered a massive listenership of 6.9 crores across 34 markets with the highest listenership in the North, West and South zones. Imbibing the brand philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ that invokes city passion for the listeners, Radio City continues its hegemony in listenership across the nation.

Crowning the highest listenership of 91 lakhs in Mumbai, Radio City achieved top positions in Pune (40 lakhs), Ahmedabad (39 lakhs), Surat (36 lakhs), Nagpur (22 lakhs), Jaipur (20 lakhs), Nashik (12 lakhs), Baroda (12 lakhs) and Ahmednagar (7 lakhs), emerging as the top player with a listenership of 2.9 crores in the West zone. Correspondingly, North Zone and South zone also witnessed Radio City leading with the highest listenership of 2.06 and 1.8 crores respectively. Radio City’s remarkable achievements also include attaining the highest listenership of 109 lakhs and 62 lakhs in Delhi and Bangalore, respectively.

Commenting on this staggering performance, Mr Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, said, “Radio City, through path-breaking, localized content and mood mapped music, has successfully struck the right chord with the listeners. AZ research findings of Radio City, running in the Rag Rag of 6.9 crore Indians, is a testimony of the trust that our listeners across the nation have bequeathed upon us. The results are a compelling reflection of Radio City’s PAN India strength and our efforts to solidify the brand connect with our listeners. It is indeed motivating, and will help us go from strength to strength and continue to be the radio network loved by the majority of listeners in the nation.”

Mr Sujay Misra Managing Director AZ Research “In the cluttered radio market, it is imperative for a station to understand what listeners in each market want and create their content in accordance. Radio city has a deep understanding of the finer nuances of each individual city and hence has taken an unassailable lead over the competition and are constantly evolving to the changing needs of listeners. Well done Radio City!”

The research was conducted from mid-March 2019 to mid-April 2019, across 34 cities in India, by interviewing 10200 respondents (300 in each city). The respondents belonged from 12 + years, SEC A, B, C, D,E both male and female. Having the highest listenership, Radio City continues to rule the roost with innovative and engaging content and has successfully maintained a leadership position in the industry and the rag rag of listeners.

