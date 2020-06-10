Radio City Creates History, Gets Crowned As The No. 1 Radio Station as Per The RAM Ratings

Radio City, India's leading radio network, has created history by ruling the airwaves and securing the No. 1 position in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru as per the latest RAM (Radio Audio Measurement) ratings, in the initial days of lockdown. Backed by its innovative and integrated campaigns focused on providing entertainment and being a source of pertinent information, Radio City has been recognized as the only radio station with the highest listenership in the country for the week of March 22 to 28, 2020 in 3 key metro cities.

Radio City garnered a massive listenership of 40.25 lakhs in Mumbai, 62.51 lakhs in Delhi, and 24.29 lakhs in Bengaluru, being the highest amongst its competitors. (Source: RAM, Markets: Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, Demographic: 12 plus, All Statistics: percent share, Daypart: Monday to Sunday from 12 am to 12 pm, Place of listening: All, Week: 13, 2020).

Commenting on this feat, Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, "We are glad to have created history by being the No. 1 radio network that listeners prefer tuning into across 3 key metros in the country. Radio City has been a pioneer in driving purpose led campaigns and has always explored innovative avenues to connect with our listeners. Radio City truly harnessed the power of radio to become a source of reliable information, to provide entertainment, and also extend a helping hand to the ones in need during these unprecedented times. Staying true to our motto of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City', our teams devised a hyper-local approach and understood the pulse of the listeners in these cities. This rating comes as a testimony to our audience’s continuous love and support and also to our team, who showed great spirit to keep the show running even during these challenging times."

By providing innovative and customized content to its listeners, Radio City has yet again emerged victorious and has proved its popularity in the most competitive and prominent markets in India.

