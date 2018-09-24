Radio City culminates Ganesh festival 2018 with 'Kismat Waali Chaabi' contest in Mumbai

culture

Radio City's Kismat Waali Chaabi contest aimed at elevating the essence of the festival by spreading joy and prosperity which is exactly what Lord Ganesha signifies

The winner Lurdin Fernandes with Radio City RJs

Radio City, India's leading radio network, culminated Ganeshotsav celebrations with a one of its kind 'Kismat Waali Chaabi' contest, an on-ground extension of Radio City's 'City Cha Bappa' campaign this weekend. Lurdin Fernandes was crowned the lucky 'kismatwali' who won INR 1Lac, sponsored by Nissan Datsun at the grand finale of Kismat wali Chaabi contest at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

Radio City's Kismat Waali Chaabi contest aimed at elevating the essence of the festival by spreading joy and prosperity which is exactly what Lord Ganesha signifies. It was a unique, 360-degree contest running on-air, on-ground and across digital platforms throughout the 10 days of the festival. After an overwhelming response to these contests, the shortlisted candidates were invited for a grand finale at Infiniti Mall, Malad, where they were given keys to their 'kismat'.

With an overwhelming participation, one lucky winner won Rs 1 lakh and many other participants were gratified with surprising gift hampers. The on-ground finale was hosted by Radio City Mumbai's RJ Harshit and RJ Pulkit who kept the audience gripped and entertained.

Radio City has always been at the forefront in celebrating festivals by engaging with the listeners and will continue to do so with contests like Kismat Wali Chaabi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates