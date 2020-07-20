Radio City, India's leading radio network, refreshes its programming lineup to enthrall Mumbaikars. Starting 15th July, Radio City rejigs the station with new shows and an entertaining twist to provide lighthearted yet positive content to engage and entertain the listeners in Mumbai.

Synonymous to his personality, Radio City's RJ Salil will kickstart the day with 'City Ka Kadak Show' from 7 am to 11 am, Monday to Saturday. The show will engage the audience in some interesting and kadak conversations around city-life, sports, economy, stocks, govt, Bollywood, etc. Focused on the high band of female listenership, Radio City ki BFF RJ Archana will take over the mid-morning show with ‘11 se 2, (Gyaarah Se Do) Archu ka show’ from Monday to Saturday. Through the show, she will air hopeful and positive stories, from the kona kona of the city along with beauty and DIY tips and tricks, etc.

Radio City’s afternoon show, 'Aapdo Karan' will air from 2 pm-5 pm and refresh the afternoon vibe of the city. Aiming to add that extra zing to Mumbai’s sultry evening, ‘City ki Double Decker’, with RJ Harshit and RJ Palak will bring their contrasting personalities together to entertain listeners with entertaining Bollywood quizzes, engaging games, and much more during their show, that airs from 5 pm- 9 pm.

Talking about the new programming schedule Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Radio City through its new brand ideology ‘Rag Rag Mein Positivity’ continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope, and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation. We have always pushed boundaries and harnessed the true power of radio to connect with our audience. Our new programming lineup for Mumbai is yet another strategic step to curate appealing, positive, and engaging content for our listeners. I am confident that the revamped shows, with mood mapped music and engaging connect, will be able to highlight the local flavor of the city and entertain Mumbaikars."

Radio City had initiated the teaser campaign by quizzing and dropping hints to Mumbaikars about something new coming up through on-air promos. Reiterating the motto of the brand ‘Rag Rag Mein Positivity’, Radio City aims to bring entertainment along with tailored positive content to connect with the pulse of the city. With a strong focus on music and entertainment coupled with listeners’ preferences, Radio City, over the years has been the nation's positive voice. Through, Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society, and the nation.

Tune in to Radio City to listen to your favorite shows, in a new avatar!

About Radio City:

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with over 18 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.5% and 15.4% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 11, 2020). Radio City Delhi ranks #2 with 13.5% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 11, 2020).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking, and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on the radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launchpad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on the radio.

Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards, etc. in FY 2019-2020. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. Radio City has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.

