Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 Crowns the best of the Indie talent

Enthralling Performances by SIFAR, Khasi Bloodz, Maati Baani and Paranox and Friends

Radio City, India's leading radio network captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, 'Jockey presents Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 driven by Skoda' - the most definitive platform to recognize, honor and celebrate the essence of independent music across genres and languages. The run up to the finale of the fifth season of this marquee property, upheld India's independent music talent with 13 LIVE gigs in 10 languages across 8 cities. Highlighting the theme "Sounds of the Soil", the grand award night culminated in Mumbai on 22nd March at Glocal Junction. The dazzling evening witnessed gleaming performances by prominent artists such as SIFAR, Khasi Bloodz, Maati Baani and Paranox and Friends. The finale was also streamed live on Radio City's innovative platform – Video City, India's First Video FM.

RJ Archana and RJ Salil

Radio City Freedom Awards has been spearheading the indie revolution by providing a platform for aspiring musicians from all parts of the country to showcase their exceptional talent. Outstanding artistes were awarded across categories including Best Hip Hop/ Rap Artist, Best Folk Fusion Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Rock Artist, Best Metal Artist and Best Electronica Artist. The current edition saw highly acclaimed jury members such as Luke Kenny, Ritnika Nayan, Vehrnon Ibrahim, Atul Churamani and Yotam Agam among others.

Expressing contentment at the end of another successful season, Mr. Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City said, "We are truly overwhelmed with the response of the indie music fraternity, the fans and the advertisers to the season 5 of Radio City Freedom Awards. What a journey it has been over the last years and we are proud to see the heights of popularity it has scaled. With over 864 nominations, over 16000 votes, 13 gigs across 8 cities in 10 languages, RCFA 5.0 truly embodied its theme of Sounds of the Soil. We look forward to taking this property to even greater heights in the coming years"

Ms. Rachna Kanwar, COO Digital – Jagran Group, said, "As expected, we have received a fabulous response for RCFA 5.0 and we are thankful for all the love and support that we have received all these years from the community. We are proud to say that we have stayed true to the scene and have tried to bring forth fresh talent each year from every part of India. In this endeavor we have enjoyed discovering and showcasing talent on our now 4 Web Radio stations on www.radiocity.in At RCFA 5.0, we launched our brand new Indie station, RADIOCITY HIP HOP. Hip Hop fans can tune in 24/7 to www.radiocity.in/hiphop to listen to their favourite Indie Hip Hop tracks. We will continue to work with the diverse Indie genres on our platforms and keep bringing more and more Indie your way!"

