Radio City gifts laptops to needy students through city ki tech-shaala

Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaala, a campaign in Mumbai to giveaway laptops / tablets to the students who find it difficult to afford it. Due to the global pandemic, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have not been able to function traditionally, making e-learning the only available alternative. There are many families who are currently living a hand to mouth situation and find it difficult to afford a laptop or a tablet to facilitate their children’s current education requirement. Keeping this in mind, Radio City takes a step forward to ensure that the basic education requirement of the needy is fulfilled. Conceptualized and executed by Radio City, the laptops have been sponsored by Mr. Bhavin Turakhia, Co- founder Directi and anchored by Radio City’s RJ Archana.

City Ki Tech-Shaala spearheaded by Radio City’s RJ Archana on her mid-morning show, 11 se 2 (Gyaraah Se Do) Archu ka show that airs, Monday – Saturday, urges listeners to share their stories with her about why they would need the laptop. Through the 3 week long campaign, RJ Archana plays various stories on air and shares with Mumbai city. Post the analysis of every request that comes her way, few students are being shortlisted and are given the laptop/ tablet. The campaign is amplified digitally across Radio City’s social media pages, with entries pouring in digitally as well. A video featuring RJ Archana and the winner is created and uploaded across social media handles.

Radio City’s RJ Archana said, “This pandemic has brought in immense uncertainty, negativity in the lives of people. When one of my listeners confided in me about the difficulty he is facing to facilitate education for his children without proper technical and logistic support that is when the idea, City Ki Tech Shaala germinated. As soon as we kick started the campaign we have been receiving so many calls, messages from my listeners across Mumbai City. Every day on my show there is a listener sharing his / her story of an urgent need for a laptop to ensure their children can study. From a house help to an old grandfather who is the sole caretaker of his grandson, to a child being told he would be debarred from exams as he did not have a laptop etc we have been hearing and sharing such heart touching stories with Mumbai. I would like to thank all my listeners who pour their heart out with me and consider me as their true BFF, the happiness and tears of joy on their face was surreal when they got the laptop. Most importantly I would like to thank my BFF Bhavin Turakhia, who has come forward and agreed to donate laptops and bring a smile to so many faces. Through this initiative, we at Radio City are overwhelmed to spread positivity and bring a happy wave in people’s life during such tough times.”

Radio City, over the years has been the nation’s positive voice. Through initiatives like City Ki Tech Shaala and its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation.

About Radio City:

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with 19 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.7% and 15.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 22, 2020). Radio City Delhi ranks #2 with 13.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 22, 2020).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru, respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio.

Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in FY 2019-2020. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. Radio City has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.

