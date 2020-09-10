Radio City hits the 1 million milestone on YouTube

Radio City, India’s leading radio network is in the mood of celebration yet again. The channel recently recorded a whopping 200 million views on YouTube and achieved the 1 Million Subscribers mark on YouTube., Radio City has not only been increasing their on-air listenership through their various impressive campaigns but have been consistently engaging with their listeners on their YouTube Channel.

With the abundance of content in Hindi and other regional languages, the platform features various distinguished IPs of Radio City like Peli Vaato, Radio City Joke Studio, Viral City, Taste of Kovai, Star Express, Bollywood Interviews, Star Katta, etc.

Apart from these established IPs, Radio City’s web radio station Radio City Freedom, a 24X7 Indie music platform which showcases the best of Indian independent music, reached out to existing and emerging singers and musicians from different parts of the country. Since the start of the lockdown, indie music releases have seen a surge due to live shows and tours being cancelled. So far, the platform has sourced over 710 songs from 200+artistes across India during the lockdown featuring the likes of Prateek Kuhad, Nikhil D’Souza, Sameer Rahat, When Chai Met Toast and many more. From holding one-on-one virtual interviews to launching new episodes every month, featuring hip-hop artistes on Radio City Hip Hop 91 and providing weekly recommendations listings with Radio City Freedom Recommends, Team Radio City Freedom has held the fort tremendously well in the indie music scene, especially in these testing times.

With this, Radio City yet again proves its popularity by hitting the 1 million mark on YouTube and is also staying true to its ethos of promoting indie music.

About Radio City:

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with 19 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.7% and 15.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 22, 2020). Radio City Delhi ranks #2 with 13.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 22, 2020).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humor and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru, respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio.

Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in FY 2019-2020. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. Radio City has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.

