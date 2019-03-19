Radio City in association with UNICEF India turns catalyst with, Dilli Vs Crime Season 2

national

An awareness generating campaign to help eradicate issues of cybercrime and human trafficking

Representational Image

Radio City, India's leading radio network, completed yet another power packed season of Dilli vs Crime, a campaign which aims to create awareness amongst Delhiites about rising crimes in the city. After a great response to the first season, Season 2 took up issues of cybercrime and human trafficking, which have been plaguing the capital city for quite some time. UNICEF India provided technical support to the campaign. The association is in line with UNICEF India's #ENDViolence campaign, which creates awareness on of violence against children.

In the two-week long campaign, Radio City's RJs Ginnie, Divya, Yuvi, Aadi and Manav discussed cases of cybercrime and human trafficking with experts and Delhi authorities. They made the listeners aware about the modus operandi of criminals and how to prevent falling into the trap, and steps one should take in case they feel they have fallen prey.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, "As per the report released by Delhi Police, the crime rate in Delhi witnessed an upsurge of 6.01 percent by end of 2018 as compared to 2017. To combat the increasing rate of crime in the city, Radio City with this initiative, Dilli Vs Crime, Season 2 is proud to be a catalyst of change to free the society from various horrendous issues like human trafficking and cybercrime. Associating with an influential body like the UNICEF India undoubtedly took our initiative a notch higher, yet again making it a successful campaign for two years."

Radio City's RJ Ginnie said, "While India is turning digital, there is a surge in the cases of cybercrime. Season 2 of Dilli vs Crime offered Radio City's listeners solutions and precautions to tackle this problem. From understanding how frauds are done, how we can stay protected and the banks liability against these crimes – our experts went through the whole spectrum on-air. We also spoke about information being hacked on social media, phones, laptops, etc. and actually had hackers discussing this on-air. Simultaneously, we also dealt with revenge porn, blackmail and picture morphing to generate awareness and precaution for our listeners with real life case stories and expert opinions."

The RJs and the experts took up the issues of three prominent types of cybercrime, including net banking frauds with elderly, revenge crimes with women, and cybercrime against children in the first week of the campaign. They also talked about the do's and don'ts on social media. In the second week, issues pertaining to human trafficking were brought to the fore by featuring nerve-wracking case studies, survivor stories and taking an account of increasing human trafficking cases in the city. Trafficking is a violation of children's rights and poverty alone does not lead to the same but also factors like social marginalization, dysfunctional family background, neglect, abuse and domestic violence combined with economic strife make children particularly vulnerable to trafficking.

As a part of the digital plan, various awareness generating videos were amplified across Radio City's social media handle. A video with a popular ethical hacker, Sanket Modi and RJ Ginnie, showcasing how a phone can be hacked in just 20 seconds, garnered an overwhelming response.

Radio City has always been a forerunner in ensuring the safety of its city and citizens. Dilli vs Crime, first season won many accolades at the Golden Mikes and New York Radio Festival awards 2018. With campaigns like Dilli vs Crime, Radio City will continue to leverage the power of radio to address issues and bring about a positive change in the society.

