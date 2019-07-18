Radio City Lucknow's Jock Swap Campaign 'Rashi Ko Manao' enthralled Lucknowiites

national

Radio City Lucknow's Seasoned Jock, RJ Rashi to now host Morning Masala whereas RJ Mayank will voice the evening show

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, recently executed, Rashi Ko Manao, a jock swap campaign, in the City of Nawabs. Spanned for 2 weeks, Rashi Ko Manao created quite a stir of inquisitiveness amongst Lucknowites, finally putting a break to the curiosity by revealing a twist to the daily programming of the station. As a part of the jock swap campaign, Radio City’s Lucknow award-winning jock, RJ Rashi will now rejuvenate Lucknow mornings by hosting ‘Morning Masala’, Monday - Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. RJ Rashi is well known for entertaining listeners in her amicable style with love and humour. RJ Mayank, who initially hosted the morning show will now take over evening airwaves from Monday – Friday, 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, making it fun, peppy and entertaining for Lucknowites.

Rashi Ko Manao campaign was executed with a high level of curiosity, humour, coupled with some fun challenges on-air and digital platforms. The teaser phase showcased RJ Mayank discussing on-air, the problems he faced as a morning jock and not have spent adequate time with his wife. Radio City spiced up the curiosity of listeners, where RJ Mayank executed all the challenges given to him by RJ Rashi. As a part of the challenge, he served tea at the local tea shop, cooked food for his wife and finally took RJ Rashi and his wife on a city tour eventually leading to a show switch between both the jocks. Spanned for 15 days, Rashi Ko Manao, the campaign created quite a buzz amongst the listeners and social media through exciting on-air promos and engaging videos.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Radio City has always been flag bearers in providing content that is innovative at the same time engaging. We are proud to be the vibe, the adrenaline, the Rag Rag of Lucknow city for more than 17 years and the support that we have received from our listeners is a testimony to the same. With this campaign, we are certain that our award-winning jock RJ Rashi and RJ Mayank will continue to entertain Lucknowites in their new time bands and will receive double the love from their listeners.”

Radio City has been ruling airwaves in Lucknow by captivating the city with clutter-breaking and engaging content. Radio City’s RJ Rashi, a two-time winner of Best RJ (Non-Metro) at the ACEF Awards 2018, 2019 and RJ Mayank are all set to enthrall listeners with humour, quirk and entertainment thereby strengthening the connection with the Rag Rag of Lucknow city. Rashi ko Manao proved to be one of the trendiest jock swaps in Radio City’s oldest and award-winning radio station in Lucknow.

