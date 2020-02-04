Radio City Organised a #MATKar rally With Harley Davidson to Create Awareness Amongst Delhiites To Vote

New Delhi: This assembly elections, Radio City, India’s leading radio network along with the Election Commission culminated '#MATKar 2.0', a voting awareness initiative in Delhi with a Harley Davidson Motorcycle Rally on 2nd February 2020. The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Dr. Ranbir Singh (IAS), the Chief Electoral Officer. The rally with over 120 motorcyclists and Delhiites kick-started started from India Gate and ended at Inner Circle in Connaught Place.

The campaign, #MATKar "Kyoki Tera Matdaan Badhayega Dilli Ki Shaan", kickstarted on 22nd Jan, led by Radio City’s RJs Aadi and Manav on their show Radio Ke Aadi Manav, that airs Monday to Friday 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm encouraged listeners to push voters’ turnout. Through the two week-long campaign RJs broadcasted live shows & rallies from the streets of Delhi. Radio City team along with the election commission generated maximum buzz about voting digitally as well as conducting mock elections with a dummy EVM.

Through this initiative, Radio City aims to change the mindset of the people and motivate them to utilise their electoral rights. Along with the Election Commissioner’s office, Radio City persuaded voters to bring along their relatives, friends, and colleagues to exercise their right to vote. With MATKar, Radio City successfully utilises the power of radio to ensure maximum voter turnout at the Delhi elections.

About Radio City 91.1FM:

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with over 17 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.5% and 15.7% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 21, 2019). Radio City Delhi ranks #2 with 13.4% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 21, 2019).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 18 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on the radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launchpad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on the radio.



Radio City bagged 73 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in 2018-2019. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. In 2019, Radio City ranked 6th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey. Radio City has also been recognized in 'India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever