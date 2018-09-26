Radio City plays 90's songs to protest against fuel hike

culture

Today, there will be not just songs from the era but the RJs are hypnotised into one of the 90's year every hour and they are reporting Bollywood and city happenings as per that time

Radio City has decided to protest against the unbelievable fuel hike in Mumbai in an entertaining way. It all began with the thought of moving from the present to a time where petrol was not 90 rupees a litre which then percolated into us moving back to the happy 1990s era because, as Salil and Archana the morning RJs said 'at least there are some 90s that we are happy about'!

Today, there will be not just songs from the era but the RJs are hypnotised into one of the 90's year every hour and they are reporting Bollywood and city happenings as per that time. They are in fact talking about the realities of those days. Such as filmy stars not giving too many interviews, our sources being film magazines such as Stardust; Salil using a big boxy mobile phone with incoming charges of 13 rupees. Enjoy the whole day with Radio City as the slice of life from the 90s.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates