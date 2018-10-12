Radio City rejoices in the Navratri fervour with the 8th season of Garba Premier League

national

Radio City celebrates the spirit of festival, dance, fervour and ecstasy with intense Garba competition across various societies in Ahmedabad, Baroda and Surat culminating with a grand finale on the day of Dusshera

Radio City, India's leading radio network initiated the Navratri festivities in Gujarat with a fun filled 8th Season of the most famous property, Garba Premier League 2018. Radio City celebrates the spirit of festival, dance, fervour and ecstasy with intense Garba competition across various societies in Ahmedabad, Baroda and Surat culminating with a grand finale on the day of Dusshera.

Radio City team along with the RJ's will be visiting 40 societies in Ahmedabad, 35 societies in Surat and Vadodra respectively starting 10th October -18th October 2018. Radio City team along with the Radio City RJ's will shortlist 5 jodis everyday across each society on the basis of their enthusiasm and Garba talent. The shortlisted teams from each society will compete on the day of Dushhera at the grand finale on 19th October 2018 and the winner couple will be bestowed with a grand prizes.

Radio City's Garba Premier League as a property over the years has garnered immense popularity in Gujarat amongst the listeners and the Garba enthusiasts. The property has imbibed Radio City's philosophy of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' and soaked itself in the local flavour and zest of Gujarat. Radio City wishes all the listeners a happy Navratri and Dusshera 2018.

Also Read: Navratri 2018: Dhoom Machale Navratri Educates People About Organ Donation

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates