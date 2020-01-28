Radio City Revamps Its App; Amps Up Its Focus on Entertainment Content

Radio City, India's leading radio network recently launched its revamped mobile app. The revamped version of the Radio City app is a perfect amalgamation of Radio City originals and entertainment features. Earlier a music app, the new avatar of the app includes exclusive celebrity videos, interviews, photo features, online radio stations, and podcasts of Radio City originals. The listeners can tune into 18 online radios spanning across 9 languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu & English.

Radio City app has an updated user interface with modern contemporary design and filters which helps users navigate through the app smoothly and consume more content. App users can catch the popular Gujarati hit web-series 'Peli Vaato', featuring RJ Harshil and Kishore Kaka. It also offers Indie music (through Freedom, Metal, Electronica & Hip Hop online radio stations); Love Guru in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Punjabi & Kannada; and video content ranging across different genres like Bollywood, romance, crime, horror, comedy & much more.

The users can tune into the shows hosted by Radio City's popular RJs as podcasts along with Radio City's original series such as 'Joke Studio', 'Babber Sher', ' Yeh Hai Meri Kahaani', 'Bharat ki Amar Kahaniyaan', 'Crime Diary', 'Kissa Crime Ka', 'Open Mic' and more, allowing them access to engaging and entertaining content. The app entails the latest buzz in Bollywood, latest movie reviews, and gossip in B'town. Users can avail the app at their fingertips by downloading the Radio City App, available on Google Play Store & Apple App Store.



Play Store URL: https://bit.ly/2TNTb87

App Store URL: https://apple.co/2tvT0E4

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates