Radio City's 'Concert From Home' Features 100 plus artists over 30 days across 39 cities!

The nation is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and is staying indoors to curb the spread of the virus. In the wake of this outbreak, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has launched Radio City’s ‘Concert From Home’ to entertain its listeners across the nation. The novel initiative has been witnessing more than 100 plus artists, including famous singers and music composers, perform from their homes to engage Radio City’s audience spread across 39 stations in 12 states for 30 days.

As a part of the campaign, Radio City listeners in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Jharkhand, have been tuning in to the concert from the comfort of their homes. Famous singers and performers like Armaan Malik, Shaan, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Raftaar, Shalmali Kholgade, Neha Bhasin, Siddharth Mahadevan, Aditi Singh Sharma, Vishal Mishra, Aastha Gill, Shahid Mallya, Asees Kaur, Akul, and Shashaa Tirupati have been entertaining the listeners from 10am to 11am, with a repeat from 6pm to 7pm, every day on Radio City. Down South, Radio City listeners in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will be getting a chance to groove to the tunes of Guru Kiran, Kadri Manikanth and Vasuki Vaibhav and many more in Bangalore; Sathyaprakash, Chinnaponnu, and Nikhil Mathews in Chennai; and Dhanunjay, Ramya Behara, and Revanth in Hyderabad.

Sharing his thoughts about the initiative, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Due to the pandemic, the world has come to a standstill and everyone is doing their bit by staying at home to flatten the curve. Radio City has always been at the forefront in executing initiatives that keep our listeners entertained and engaged. Radio City was the first FM broadcaster to initiate the Concert From Home concept way back in 2017, which we continue to do every year. This year, however, we started it early to entertain our listeners amidst the lockdown. With this initiative, we have been bringing together 100 national and regional artists over a period of 30 days, to entertain our listeners across 39 cities. We advise everybody to stay indoors, stay safe, and tune in to Radio City to enjoy the concert by their favourite singers and performers, from the comfort of their homes!"

Speaking about ‘Concert From Home’, ‘The Golden Voice of India’ Shaan said, "We all are facing a tough time due to the lockdown; however, we know that we all are together in this fight against the pandemic. Music has been a go-to companion for many people and has been providing comfort during this down time. ‘Concert From Home’ is a great initiative by the Radio City team to connect the audience with their favourite artists. Music has always helped me get through testing times in my life and I am glad and honoured to share this gift with my fans and Radio City’s listeners to help uplift their spirits. I hope this brings joy and adds that needed sparkle in everyone’s daily lives."

Post receiving tremendous love and positive feedback for the pilot sets, Radio City decided to broaden the scope of ‘Concert From Home’ to encompass all their stations across the nation. Joining the Bollywood names in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are artists like Jasbir Jassi, Jaspinder Narula, Roshan Prince, Sunanda Sharma, Navinder, Milind Gaba, Gajender Phogat, Sumit Goswami, and others. In Gujarat, crooning for listeners are Ishani & Praful Dave, Aishwarya Majmudar, Mehul Surti, Priya Saraiya, Atul Purohit, and many more. Maharashtra features singers like Dr. Saleel Kulkarni, Rohit Raut, Mangesh Borgaonkar, Savani Ravindra, Vaishali Made, Amit Raj, Harshavardhan Wavare, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sandeep Khare, Hrishikesh Ranade, Police constable Sagar Ghorpade, Ketaki Mategaonkar, Jasraj Joshi, and more. Similarly, in Bihar and Jharkhand, Akshara Singh, Shekhar Suman, Kalpana Patowary, Maithili Thakur, Gunjan Singh, Aishwarya Nigam, and many other talented artists have been performing for the listeners. Rajasthani audience are being enthralled by singers like Gazi Khan Barna, Swaraag Band, Mame Khan, Akanksha Sharma, Rapperiya Baalam, Rajnigandha Shekhawat, and many more.

Through the duration of the initiative, listeners have also been enjoying interviews of their favourite artists, both on-air and through live streams across Radio City’s social media platforms. In Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, popular South performers like Shashank Sheshagiri, Chetan Naik, Charvi Muralidhar, Nakul, Roshni, Nikhil Parthasarathy, Vaishnavi Suresh, Rita, Ramya Behara, Dhanunjay, The Droplets, and Vinaitha Sivakumar, came together for a power packed performance of 15 songs. The hour-long showcase, that streamed LIVE on Radio City’s Facebook page, gained a staggering 8 lakh views in that short period of time.

Radio City has always found new ways to connect with its audience. ‘Concert From Home’ has given a new dimension to utilising radio as a medium to comfort listeners in difficult times. Tune into Radio City to be mesmerised by your favourite music artists at home!

