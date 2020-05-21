Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, to provide the former’s content, including more than 1400 episodes of 16 audio IPs, exclusively to Spotify users. Radio City will provide content in 6 languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, and English, as well as across genres such as Romance, Comedy, Crime, Poetry, among others.

The radio channel’s premium and award-winning audio IPs, including Babber Sher (winner of IRF 2017), Radio City Joke Studio with Kishore Kaka, Love Guru in Punjabi, Tamil & Kannada, Karaala Kathegalu (winner of Golden Mikes 2018 & IRF 2019), Darr Dobara (winner of Golden Mikes 2016) and Aam Aadmi Ki Khaas Kahaani (winner of Golden Mikes 2019) will target not only Spotify users in India, but also the diaspora that is on the audio streaming platform across the world.

Talking about the association, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, "Radio City has always been a step ahead in exploring new avenues to engage our listeners. This partnership is one such dedicated endeavour to connect to a new set of audience and create engaging content for our combined listener base. I would like to applaud Radio City’s digital team for making this happen and for taking our award-winning content to Spotify’s users. I look forward to all the milestones the two prominent industry players coming together will bring about."

Speaking about the partnership, Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital Media, Jagran Prakashan Limited, said, "Radio City’s partnership with Spotify will open out a whole new set of audiences and expand our digital reach through a credible new medium. Podcast listenership is growing rapidly in the country and we have seen a surge in demand for our content on digital media. By engaging and entertaining millions of Spotify users, we hope to increase our listenership in India, and beyond."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever