Radio City spreads positivity and supports local businesses with two new initiatives

Taking forward the ethos of 'atma-nirbharta' propagated by Mahatma Gandhi and now reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radio City, India's leading radio network, has launched a novel initiative of Radio City Bazaar, which aims to turn the spotlight onto industrious homegrown businesses to give them a credible platform to build awareness about their business propositions. Through this initiative, Radio City stations across the nation have been giving an opportunity for these businesses to talk about their offerings on-air and reach out to a diverse set of audience.

Through Rag Rag Mein Positivity campaign, Radio City will proactively air positive stories on air through their shows across the nation, giving citizens hope that this phase shall pass soon. The conversations across the channel would be hopeful with the RJs being factual and informative but not bordering on negative sensationalism. Additionally, Radio City in Maharashtra has initiated positivity pill segment, wherein the RJs across the station have been sharing positive stories and information to keep the listener's mood entertaining and happy. Radio City's RJ Salil, Archana, Ginnie , and all breakfast show RJs across south are sharing positive stories along with tips and tricks for physical and mental wellbeing amidst these tough times.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Radio City has always been at the forefront to utilise the power and reach of radio to connect with its audience and bring a positive change in the society. We are happy to launch Radio City Bazaar, a movement to provide much needed support and impetus to homegrown businesses and ensure we are all vocal for local. With this campaign, Radio City aims to provide necessary help to enable the growth of local businesses to propagate the spirit of entrepreneurship. The Rag Rag Mein Positivity campaign is another initiative that's very close to our hearts. With immense negativity being spread across the country, we are going against the tide to not only spread positivity but also proactively find information-led positive angles in an otherwise challenging situation. This is our endeavour to motivate and instill hope in our listeners to keep up their spirit and strive for a more hopeful future together."

One brilliant story that highlights the power of radio and the ethos of Rag Rag Mein Positivity is that of a missing Dada ji. A caller in Lucknow informed Radio City RJ about his 95-year old grandfather, who is an Alzheimers patient and was missing for 3 days. The Dada ji could only remember his name and his native village Pinahat in Agra. Within just 3 hours of receiving the call, Radio City made an announcement and was able to locate him. The team connected with the ISBT and UPSRTC bus stations to check his travel route from Lucknow to Agra and based on the description shared on-air, the senior citizen was identified by a restaurant manager. Another great example is of the fundraiser initiative 'Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo' which encouraged Mumbaikars to come together and donate wholeheartedly for their beloved Dabbawalas, to support them through these tough times. Since the initiation of the fundraiser in April, Radio City has witnessed Mumbaikars pour their love and support towards the dabbawalas and has successfully collected approx. INR 20 lakh rupees towards the cause.

Radio City, over the years has been the nation's positive voice. Through, Radio City Bazaar and Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation.

