Radio City Super Singer achieves a milestone with tenth edition at the Grand Finale in Mumbai

Devarshee Dasgupta was crowned as the Radio City Super Singer in Mumbai by renowned Music Director Vishal Mishra

From Left to Right: Judge Vishal Mishra, Winner Devashree Dasgupta, RJ Archana

India's biggest singing talent hunt 'Ralco Tyres Presents - Radio City Super Singer Season 10', today achieved a milestone with the 10th edition of the Grand Finale at Infiniti Mall, Malad and crowned super singer, Devarshee Dasgupta as the victor in the city of Mumbai. The top 5 contenders- Devarshee Dasgupta, Riyaa Sengupta, Kanaiya Barai, Zameer Darbar and Shruti Sinha battled it out for glory and were judged by acclaimed Music Director Vishal Mishra who was present at the venue. The winner of the competition was presented with 1lac after shaking off stiff competition from contestants in Mumbai.

Radio City Super Singer has been a flagship property that has seen its popularity swell since its inception and has now completed a decade to become one of the longest standing properties for Radio City. The talent hunt has given the industry some of India's top singing sensations such as Harjot Kaur, Manya Narang and Sri Ganesh to name a few. Radio City Super Singer has outgrown to encompass a staggering 39 cities on-air, on-ground and digital platforms, reaching out to an astounding 6.7 crore listeners across the nation. The nominations were invited through walk ins to Radio City studios, at malls across cities, through IVRS, social media platforms and Radio City branded vehicles which were moving across cities.



From Left to Right: Karan Sehgal from Bingo madangles, Judge Vishal Mishra, RJ Archana, winner Devashree Dasgupta and YB Shinde from Ralco Tyres at finale of Radio City Super singer season 10

Delighted by the success of the 10th season of Radio City Super Singer, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "Radio City Super Singer, is a great testimony to the significance of the platform amongst the participants, fans and music lovers throughout the country. Radio City has witnessed tremendous growth in the 10th year with this talent hunt across all aspects ranging from participation, engagement and sponsorship alike. We are very proud to have bestowed the music industry with path breaking talent who have gone out to outshine themselves in the sphere. I congratulate the winner and Radio City team for their commitment in keeping up the momentum year after year, and for helping Radio City Super Singer achieve its pinnacle."

Expressing his thoughts on the property, music director, producer and singer, Vishal Mishra said, "India has an exceptional talent pool and every part of the country has produced unique and outstanding singers who have made it big in the industry. This wealth of talent also makes it increasingly difficult for aspiring singers to stand out, climb up the ladder and get into the limelight. Radio City's Super Singer, through the years, has been leading the effort to jump start careers of aspiring musicians by giving them a platform to showcase their skills and to take up music as a career. Kudos to Radio City on achieving the milestone of the tenth year of the property and I hope to see many more exceptional talents unearthed in the years to follow."

After an intense competition, the top five participants - Devarshee DasGupta, Riyaa Sengupta, Kanaiya Barai, Zameer Darbar and Shruti Sinha were shortlisted by an eminent jury and later judged by Vishal Mishra. The top five contenders were given an opportunity to showcase their singing talent at the finale, held at Infiniti Mall which saw them mesmerize the audience with their mellifluous voices. Radio City Super Singer is a manifestation of Radio City's philosophy, 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City', that enables the network to infuse a local flavor in its content and build stronger emotional connect with the listeners. Through the talent hunt, Radio City aimed to empower aspiring singers and provide a platform for every city to laud their exceptional local talent.

