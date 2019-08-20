'Radio City Super Singer' launches its 11th season to encourage aspiring singers

mumbai

'Radio City Super Singer' launches its 11th season

Radio City, India’s leading radio network has announced the 11th season of one of the biggest singing talent hunts on radio, Suzuki Gixxer presents Radio City Super Singer, to continue its legacy of turning the spotlight onto some of India's brightest singing stars. Radio City Super Singer is the first-ever singing talent hunt on Indian radio and has witnessed phenomenal response and growth with each passing year. The talent hunt has spread its wings across 39 cities and has catapulted the dreams of many talented voices into a successful reality. It has won over millions of hearts to become one of the most popular radio singing shows across the country.

Radio City Super Singer has an innovative and creative approach and has become one of Radio City’s tent pole properties. The talent hunt reaches over 69 million listeners through its 360-degree presence across on-air, on-ground, and digital mediums. Over the years, the property has been instrumental in recognizing and encouraging many promising singers by giving them the opportunity to showcase their skill of crooning melodious songs.

Radio City's Chief Creative Officer, Kartik Kalla commented on the launch of the 11th edition of Radio City Super Singer and said, "In the last ten years, Radio City Super Singer has become a platform for many budding singers to showcase their talent and has reached over 69 million listeners across 39 cities of the country. Radio City’s commitment to constantly innovate for a decade has helped the property evolve into one of the most popular talent hunts of the industry and the country. The overwhelming response we receive every year is a testimony to the scale and engagement driven by the property. This year marks our 11th anniversary and we are certain that we will surpass expectations yet again."

National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh expressed his thoughts on Radio City Super Singer 11 and said, "India has a bustling pool of talented individuals who are always on the lookout for credible avenues where they can showcase their mettle. Radio City Super Singer is one such well-recognized platform which has been committed to celebrating this country’s immensely gifted singers for the last decade, an incredibly long time which is nothing but a testament of Radio City’s commitment to finding and nurturing talent and helping them grow. I still remember my first time on stage, I was 8 years old and I sang Lataji’s famous song Sa Re Ga Ma from the movie Abhinetri. It’s been over 3 decades since then and my love for music has only grown over the years. I have had a long-standing relationship with Radio City by being the voice of the famous Rag Rag Mein Daude City stationality song. I wish the contestants of this year's Radio City Super Singer have a similar love affair with music and they hone their skills to become bright superstars of the industry someday!"

The auditions for the 11th season are already underway. To submit entries, participants can walk into Radio City studios or select malls across cities. They can also locate the Radio City branded vehicle moving around or get in touch through Radio City’s social media platforms or the designated landline number. It is a month-long activity which spans across the audition phase. It is followed by shortlisting phase which will witness 5 best singers indulging in an ultimate battle, where 1 lucky winner from each city will be crowned as the Radio City Super Singer. The winner will be selected on the basis of Jury choice and public voting. The Grand finale in Mumbai will be held on 31st August at Infinity Mall in Malad and the winner will be gratified with a cash prize in each city.

It is a world of opportunity for singers and one should not miss it!

To Audition in Mumbai

• Walk into Radio City Studio between 10 am -5 pm till 22nd August

• Call us on – 9119114943

• Upload your entry on radiocity.in/rcss

• On-ground auditions at Infiniti Mall, Malad

• Finale Date and time-31st August, 7 pm, Infiniti Mall, Malad

• Locate a Radio City branded vehicle going around town

