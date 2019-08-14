Radio City takes on pothole menace with Gaddha Pehelwan activity

national

This Monsoon, Radio City Tackles the Pothole Menace in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Patna and Ranchi with Gaddha Pehelwan Activity

Radio City has successfully painted 150 potholes and repaired 50+ potholes by garnering a 1.23 crore digital reach

Radio City, India's largest radio network, celebrates many facets of the season with an array of interesting and innovative campaigns across the nation to free citizens from monsoon woes. Monsoon season undoubtedly brings a sigh of relief from the scorching summer heat, however, it is not devoid of the challenges that come with it. With campaigns like Gaddha Pehelwan, Radio City took a step forward to bring about a positive change by tackling the potholes issue with the help of listeners and civic bodies.

Potholes are one of the biggest hurdles which add to the monsoon menace and cause problems to the citizens. Gaddha Pehelwan, an initiative by Radio City in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Patna, and Ranchi, focuses on tackling this pertinent issue with the help of the local authorities. The activity was executed in U.P, where citizens notified the team about the biggest potholes in their localities; the team along with local authorities also painted potholes as pehelwans to spread the message of 'City ka Har Gaddha Pehelwan Hoga Sammanit'. Until now, Radio City has successfully painted 150 potholes and repaired 50+ potholes by garnering a 1.23 crore digital reach.







Taking ahead the success of Gaddha Pehelwan in UP, Radio City amplified the activity in Delhi, Patna, and Ranchi with 'Monsoon meharbaan toh Gaddha Pehalwan', where RJs along with the local corporators got the potholes repaired and made monsoon a happy season for the citizens. The campaign in Delhi was supported by international pehelwans like Asian games Gold medalist Bajrang Punia and The Great Khali who urged citizens on camera to post a picture of potholes and build pressure on the authorities to get them mended. The videos will be amplified across Radio City’s social media handles, giving citizens a digital overview of the initiative.

Watch 'The Monsoon Song' by Radio City





To celebrate the flavor of the season, Radio City Delhi created a monsoon song dedicated to the awesome weather, friendships, chai and pakoras and everything people like about the season.

Radio City's nationwide initiatives continue to leverage the power of radio and the channel's core motto of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' to help its listeners enjoy the season and also navigate its difficulties in equal measure.

