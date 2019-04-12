Radio City to strengthen spiritual roots with a unique program in association with Shemaroo

national

With this unique association, Shemaroo Bhakti content will be synced with Radio City to power devotional content across 27 stations in India airing the morning show Smaran

Representational Picture

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, today announced the association of its popular devotional morning show ‘Smaran’, with Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse. Shemaroo, through its sub-vertical Shemaroo Bhakti, is deeply entrenched in the devotional ecosystem for over a decade now. A slice-of-life show since 5 years, ‘Radio City’s Smaran’ airs spiritual content for listeners who seek to relax and psychologically enhance day-to-day life through content ranging from aartis, bhajans, chants, and jaaps. With this unique association, Shemaroo Bhakti content will be synced with Radio City to power devotional content across 27 stations in India airing the morning show Smaran. The show is broadcasted from Monday to Saturday, between 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM across all of Radio City’s Hindi Speaking Markets.



As part of the show programming, Radio City’s RJ Avadhesh shares insights from Shrimad Bhagwat Gita, Chanakya Neeti and Hitopadesh while Baba Ramdev, through his guest appearances, enlightens listeners on spiritual wellbeing. Shemaroo, with its unique expertise in the devotional category, will share some of its choicest collection of bhajans with Radio City and also help create some interesting shows. Shemaroo has been creating a new age contemporary take on popular bhajans like Raghupati Raghav sung by Ash King & Payoji Maine sung by Javed Ali which will be released in this month and also appear on this show. Radio City Smaran has been the number 1 show in Mumbai with 15.48 % average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, Mumbai TG: 12+ All-SEC Day-part: Mon-Sat 5:00 AM-7:00 AM, Period from Week 1, January 1st, 2017 to Week 11, March 16, 2019)



Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City has always struck the right chord while catering to the preference of our listeners by providing mood mapped music and this has been our strength since inception. The association with Shemaroo to curate and provide innovative content from different devotional communities on Radio City has only reinforced our commitment to give our listeners a unique audio experience. Spiritual programmes have gained popularity over the years and it is special initiatives like these that will help us connect with our religiously inclined audience."



Commenting on the association, Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said "The need for devotion in India is strong, and Shemaroo Bhakti plays a huge role in providing devotion content pan India. Listeners of Radio City will get to experience and listen to our huge array of devotional songs, aartis, bhajans early in the morning. With this association, we aim to strengthen our leadership in the devotion category by reaching out to a huge audience of Radio City."

Radio City’s association with Shemaroo will synergize the reach and unique content offerings of both entities to enhance listener experience on radio. Shemaroo Bhakti started a decade ago and has been creating and delivering content in the devotional space to fulfill the needs of the consumer. Apart from regular devotional music, new compositions by Shemaroo Bhakti such as ‘Payoji Maine Ram’ by Javed Ali and ‘Raghupati Raghav’ by Ash King will enchant Radio City listeners through on-air and digital channels on an ongoing basis.



Listeners will also get a chance to download ‘Shemaroo Bhajan of the Day’, which airs daily as a last offering of the show. Shemaroo caters to a diverse set of the audience through its devotional content and has tie-ups with over 13 temples across India. It also has a 24*7 live streaming service across all these temples, and the content can be viewed across key DTH channels and through Shemaroo Bhakti app.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates