Radio City's digital arm Radio City.in launched Radio City Love Guru Bhojpuri

Actor Ravi Kishan launched the networks 52nd web radio station



Radio City India’s first & premium web radio touched the hearts of their Bhojpuri listeners across the world with the launch of its 52nd web radio station , Radio City Love Guru Bhojpuri, a dedicated web radio station that doles out love advice in Bhojpuri which was launched by Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan.

The core idea behind the launch of ‘Radio City Love Guru Bhojpuri’ was to provide Love advice to the Bhojpuri audience across the globe



The web radio station would include Bhojpuri Love Guru sharing Love Stories, Shayaris and tips in addition to providing love solutions to listeners. The channel would also play Bhojpuri and Hindi love songs from the 80s and 90s throughout the day, making it the only online radio station to provide a unique audio experience for listeners in Bhojpuri.

Talking about the launch of Love Guru Bhojpuri Ravi Kishan said, “I have been listening to Love Guru for years now and it is amazing that Radio City is launching a web radio station exclusively for Bhojpuri audience with Love Guru Bhojpuri. I congratulate Radio City for this launch and I am super excited to listen to Love Guru in my mother tongue Bhojpuri and I am certain all my Bhojpuri fans will love this new avtaar of Love Guru in Bhojpuri available exclusively on radiocity.in”

Daily episodes on the station will also be available as podcasts on the Radio City app which can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Radio City Love Guru has been a marquee property of Radio City, since the station’s inception. Over the years, the property has received an overwhelming response across the globe where listeners can listen to love advices across Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi and now Bhojpuri languages.

