Radio City's Fund Raiser Initiative 'Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo' A Ray of Hope to the Dabbawalas in Lockdown

Amidst the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic and lockdown, a lot of people are finding it difficult to make both ends meet. Amongst them are Mumbai’s Dabbawalas, who have always ensured that a delicious, warm, home-cooked meal reaches us in time every single day, today are battling to have a meal on their own plates. Radio City, India’s leading radio network, launched a fundraiser initiative, Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo to urge Mumbaikars, to come forward and contribute towards the initiative. Various celebrities, digital influencers like Amrita Rao, Sahil Khan, Rohit Roy, Aditi Singh Sharma, Abhijeet Sawant, Madhushree, Mumbai foodie, etc have lent their support to the campaign.

Radio City in Mumbai, started the fundraiser initiative in April, where all RJ’s across their shows have been sharing the current state of Dabbawala’s, wherein more than 5 thousand Dabbawalas across Mumbai are finding it difficult to feed their families since the lockdown was announced. There has been an overwhelming response from the citizens with help pouring in and Rs 21 lakh have been collected and handed over to the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

To garner a wider reach and raise more funds, Radio City created a video that has been promoted across Radio City’s social media handles. Radio City has always been at the forefront to help the city and its citizens through various initiatives like these and spread a wave of positivity.

