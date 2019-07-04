Radio City's 'Kar Citykar' Campaign initiates change in Maharashtra by addressing civic issues

national

As part of âKar CityKarâ campaign, Radio City addressed key concerns such as the plastic menace, water conservation, and the need for a cleaner environment

After the overwhelming response garnered by award-winning campaign ‘Kar Mumbaikar’ last year, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, culminated ‘Kar Citykar’ an initiative to address civic issues across Maharashtra. With campaigns like Plastic ka Endgame in Pune and Kolhapur, Cutting Paani in Nagpur and Clean Garden Garden Ho Gaya in Nashik, Kar Citykar campaign successfully addressed crucial issues that plague the society and encouraged the citizens to contribute in bringing about a positive change.

As part of ‘Kar CityKar’ campaign, Radio City addressed key concerns such as the plastic menace, water conservation, and the need for a cleaner environment. Through ‘Plastic Ka Endgame’ activity, Radio City RJs reached out to societies in Pune and more than 1000 Kolhapurkars in order to create awareness about the menace caused by excessive use of plastic. The RJs collected plastic waste from households and encouraged the citizens to use cloth bags instead of plastic ones.

In Nagpur, Radio City executed the ‘Cutting Paani’ initiative where the RJs collaborated with several restaurants, societies, and parks to raise awareness about the need to save water by urging the citizens to serve half glass of water to their guests. Radio City RJs in Nashik launched the Clean Garden Garden Ho Gaya activity to encourage locals and social groups of Nashik, like Nashik Cyclists, to join hands in cleaning the gardens and keeping the vicinity clean.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “Radio City has a strong presence in 11 cities across Maharashtra. After the overwhelming response and success of Kar Mumbaikar, we decided to extend the initiative further to other cities like Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Kolhapur to address civic issues. With campaigns like these, Radio City continues to be a catalyst for change and radio serves as the best platform to do so, owing to its vast reach of audience across local markets. We are certain that efforts like these will go a long way in creating the change we wish to see in our society.”

With the brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, Radio City believes it is the citizens’ responsibility to contribute in bringing about a change in the country. By leveraging the power of radio, Radio City strives to unite with the listeners and be the driver of change.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates