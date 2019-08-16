Radio City's 'Plastic-Free Beaches' mission culminated with a Clean-up Drive at Juhu Beach

mumbai

Spearheaded by Radio City's Kasa Kai MMumbai's RJ Archana, the activity garnered support from Bollywood personalities like Dia Mirza, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha etc along with responsible Mumbaikars

When India was waking up to its 73rd Independence Day, Radio City India's leading radio network took up the mantle to make Juhu beach garbage free by taking up a clean-up drive. An extension to the Kar Mumbaikar initiative, the activity aimed to create awareness amongst Mumbaikars on environmental cleanliness. Spearheaded by Radio City's Kasa Kai Mumbai’s RJ Archana, the activity garnered support from Bollywood personalities like Dia Mirza, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha etc along with responsible Mumbaikars.

In the recent past, the high-tides in the Arabian Sea left behind tons of garbage on the beaches of Mumbai – a sign that it’s high time that we focus on conserving the marine ecosystem. Taking this thought ahead, Radio City in association with Golden Citizen Trust geared up to make Mumbai city a better place. Radio City’s RJ Archana interacted with officials on the ground highlighting the causes and solutions of this issue to restore the aesthetic value of the city.

RJ Archana formed her swaach army through an on-air contest, where 30 enthusiastic Mumbaikars were selected to clean the Juhu beach, joined by 400 volunteers. All were provided with gloves and masks to maintain standards of hygiene, along with garbage bags for quick and easy collection. The activity concluded with the customary flag hoisting and saluting the heroes because of whom we were able to celebrate this day, followed by the clean-up drive to commemorate their sacrifice by keeping our city clean.

Radio City's RJ Archana has been a crusader behind the social causes in Mumbai, she has been a consistently initiated and lead causes like Aarey bachao, Jal hai toh kal hai (water donation drive) for drought-affected areas in Maharashtra. She has been instrumental in spreading education awareness by teaching spoken English to children at Dharavi through an initiative, Candy Class. Under the Kar Mumbaikar umbrella, RJ Archana and RJ Salil tackled various issues like pothole menace, tree plantation drive, save water initiative to name a few.

Radio City continues its legacy of taking up initiatives that help society to be an ideal place. An extension to Radio City’s Kar Mumbaikar, through initiatives like these, Radio City leveraged the power of radio to bring about a positive change in the society.

