Radio gaga

If you're bored at home and have spent the last few weeks staring at your screens — either checking for news or creating a must-watch list across various streaming platforms — give it a break. Instead, switch on the radio and gear up for a cool new show. To ensure that you don't get stuck listening to the same loop of tracks, Radio City has kicked off Concert From Home, a one-of-a-kind gig by singers and music composers to entertain listeners in Mumbai as well as other RC stations across India, during this lockdown.

As a part of this concert, Radio City 91.1 FM Mumbai RJs will connect with these entertainers, who will perform a concert from their homes exclusively for the station's listeners. Until now, RJs Salil and Archana of Kasa Kai Mumbai who air their popular show —Monday to Saturday, 7 am to 12 pm, along with their fellow RJs, have already begun airing performances and interactions all day, with singers like Armaan Malik and Vishal Mishra, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shibani Kashyap, Shweta Pandit, Shaan, and Aastha Gill. The coming sessions will include Shalmali Kholgade, Udit Narayan, Asees Kaur and Sachet Tandon, among others.



Udit Narayan

Apart from playing their music, these artistes have also been sharing their self-isolation stories, and how music keeps them positive.

