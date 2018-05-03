Radio Mirchi expresses grief over demise of their employee

The 26-year old was group manager with Radio Mirchi, who died after her speeding car fell into a drain while taking a turn in Noida

Noida: Radio Mirchi has expressed grief over the sudden demise of one of their employee Tania Khanna, who died in a car accident here on Wednesday. The radio station in a statement said that the tragedy has left a 'huge hole in all the hearts' of the company.

The 26-year old was group manager with Radio Mirchi, who died after her speeding car fell into a drain while taking a turn in Noida. She was on her way to her home in Kavi Nagra from office when the incident took place. Following the incident, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

As per Noida Superintendent of Police (city), A.K. Singh they received the information about the incident at 2.30 am on Wednesday that a car had fallen into the drain.

"We had got information that at 2.30 am yesterday that a car had fallen into a drain, the occupant a Radio station employee Tania Khanna died on the spot. Further investigation is underway," Singh said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem and reports are awaited.

