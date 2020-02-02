Radwanska announces pregnancy on social media

Former Polish tennis beauty Agnieszka Radwanska has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Dawid Celt on social media. On Friday, Radwanska, who retired from tennis in 2018, posted this picture of a pair of baby-sized shoes on Instagram and wrote: "The time has come for a new stage in life #happy #familyisgettingbigger #imgoingtobeamommy."

Radwanska married fellow tennis player and sparring partner Celt in 2017. After retiring from tennis, she entered the business world by opening a hotel in Krakow, Poland.

