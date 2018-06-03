Raf facts: Did you know Rafael Nadal's girlfriend was introduced to him by his sister?

As Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal turns a year older, we look at some astonishing facts about him

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal celebrates his 32nd birthday today. On this day, we present to you some facts and information that might not be well known about the 10-time French Open champion.



Rafael Nadal. Pic/ AFP

Rafael was born right-handed but his coach advised him to play with his left hand after seeing his perfect backhand moves.

Though he is from Mallorca, Real Madrid is his favourite football club.

He is extremely media-shy and is rarely seen with his childhood sweetheart Maria Francisca Perello.

Rafael Nadal is so superstitious that he is known to not let anyone move his water bottle from where he places it at the beginning of the game.

Nadal's uncle named Miguel was a footballer who played for Spain for over a decade. He also played for clubs such as Barcelona and Mallorca.

Nadal's favourite movies are Gladiator and Titanic.

Nadal has a liking for football, golf, fishing and PlayStation (PSP).

Rafael Nadal's girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello was introduced to him by his sister, Maria Isabel.

Rafael Nadal is the editor of Barcelona's daily newspaper 'El Periodico de Catalunya'.

Nadal is nicknamed 'The King of Clay' as he is considered to be the best tennis player on clay courts.

At the age of 12, Rafael Nadal was introduced to Richard Gasquet and has known him ever since.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates