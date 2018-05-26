Rafael Nadal downplays Roger Federer's absence at French Open

"It (a possible victory) would be the same, whether Roger was there or not," Nadal said



Roger Federer

World No.1 Rafael Nadal said on Friday that the absence of Switzerland's Roger Federer from French Open did not detract from what could become his 11th title at Roland Garros. For the second year in a row, Federer opted to quit the entire clay season, where Nadal is always the favorite, to focus on grass court-play, which kicks off in June, reports Efe.

"It (a possible victory) would be the same, whether Roger was there or not," Nadal said at a press conference prior to Roland Garros, which begins on May 27. Nadal stressed that Federer's absence was "bad news for the tournament, not for me."

The 16-time Grand Slam champion said he was aware of the danger his first-round rival Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine could pose, despite having a 7-2 lead in their head-to-head record.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever