Rafael Nadal in QFs; Kevin Anderson out

Rafael Nadal returns to Germany's Maximilian Marterer yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal moved a step closer to an incredible 11th French Open title yesterday by seeing off German Maximilian Marterer in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The world number one's 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over the world number 70 saw him equal the record of 12 last-eight appearances at Roland Garros, which was set by Novak Djokovic the day before. Nadal will face Argentinian Diego Schwartzman for a semi-final spot, after the 11th seed staged a thrilling comeback to down sixth seed Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2.

