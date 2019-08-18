Rafael Nadal likely to marry Maria Xisca on October 19

tennis

According to a report, Rafael Nadal will say 'I do' on October 19 in front of 500 invitees

Rafael Nadal and Maria Xisca

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal and fiancee Maria 'Xisca' Perello have reportedly finalised their wedding date.

According to a report in Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora, Nadal will say 'I do' on October 19 in front of 500 invitees at the Sa Fortalesa estate in Pollenca, a town on the coast of Mallorca.

King Juan Carlos, the 18-time Grand Slam winner, will be among the many high profile guests invited for his marriage.

Besides King Carlos and Nadal's relatives like his uncles Toni and Miguel Angel, his coach Carlos Moya and wife Cerezuela, Spanish basketballer Pau Gasol, tennis players Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez will be among the attendees.

Nadal's wedding venue is spread across 87,000 square metres and has gardens, pools, private rooms and a heliport. There are claims that the couple got engaged in May 2018 after being together for 14 years.

Footballer Gareth Bale got married to Emma Rhys-Jones at the same venue on June 20.

