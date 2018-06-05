Rafael Nadal loves boat holidays with girlfriend Xisca, family and pals

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal feels connected to the sea



Rafael Nadal and Xisca Perello

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal prefers to spend his holidays with his girlfriend Xisca Perello, family and pals on a boat. "I love to go out and spend some time with [my] girlfriend, family and friends. I love being inside the boat, I would love to navigate different places in the world and I hope to have the chance to do it in the future," the World No. 1 tennis star, who owns a private yacht, told CNN recently.

Nadal feels connected to the sea. "It's difficult to understand the life without having the sea next to me. Difficult to imagine for myself living in a place without the sea. I am always very connected with the sea, I am always very close to it and I have spent hours and hours on the sea in my life," said the Spaniard.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates