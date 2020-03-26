Rafael Nadal spends time in kitchen cooking for his wife Xisca. See Photo

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal, who, like almost everyone else the world over is in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, is busy cooking for wife, Xisca Perello at home.

The World No. 2 Spaniard Instagrammed this picture from his kitchen and wrote: "Hi everyone! Today it is time to cook for me and my wife. I hope you are all well at home taking care of yourself." Take a look at the photos below.

The post received 3.7 lakh 'likes.'

Rafael Nadal is one of the most decorated players in the tennis world and ranks second in the most number of Grand Slams in singles tournament (19) only behind Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal, who is called 'King of Clay', has a record 12 titles, which is the most by any player in a single grand slam.

Rafael Nadal began dating his ladylove Xisca since 2005. After 14 years, Nadal and Xisca were engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot in October 2019.

