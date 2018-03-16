Rafael Nadal struggling physically struggling since 2005, says uncle

Toni, who stepped down as Nadal's coach by the end of last season, said that the current World No. 2 'told me many times that he would have liked to win less in exchange for suffering less pain'



Rafael Nadal

Spanish star Rafael Nadal has been physically struggling since 2005, his longtime coach and uncle Toni Nadal said on Thursday. During a sporting and managing conference held in Spanish southern city of Murcia, Toni Nadal also revealed that he has never been paid for coaching former World No.1, reported Efe. "Since 2005, he has been continuously living with pain and painkillers," he said about the 16-time Grand Slam champion.

Toni, who stepped down as Nadal's coach by the end of last season, said that the current World No. 2 "told me many times that he would have liked to win less in exchange for suffering less pain". "Tennis was and is my passion and I have been my nephew's coach for three reasons. First, because he is a very good player, second because I was his uncle and, for that, it would not be easy to replace me and third because I was the cheapest coach in the tour," he added.

