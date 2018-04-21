Rafael Nadal thrashes Dominic Thiem to ease into semi-finals

The Austrian didn't get on the scoreboard until the 10th game, drawing loud cheers from the crowd



Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Austria's Dominic Thiem in Monaco yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal crushed fifth seed Dominic Thiem 6-0, 6-2 to romp into the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals yesterday as he stepped up his bid for an 11th title in style. Nadal produced one of the most dominant wins of his career as Thiem fell to pieces here.

The Austrian didn't get on the scoreboard until the 10th game, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. But it was a ruthless performance from the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who has to successfully defend the title this week to remain ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the world rankings. Nadal will face Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final today.

