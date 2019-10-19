Rafael Nadal to marry girlfriend Maria Perello at a fortress in Spain today

Spain's tennis star Rafael Nadal is set to marry his girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello at a fortress in Mallorca, Spain today. According to a report in British tabloid, the Sun, the venue for the wedding — La Fortaleza — is a property where Wales and Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale tied the knot earlier this year. The venue is also known for starring in 2016 BBC spy series, The Night Manager.

The 19-time Grand Slam champ, 33, who has been in relationship with Francisca, 31, for 18 years, has also roped in local Michelin-starred chef, Macarena de Castro to take care of the menu. Around 350 guests are expected to attend the ceremony including retired Spanish tennis player Carlos Moya.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates