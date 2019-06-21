Rafael Nadal wants to keep his wedding plans private

tennis

According to a report in Spanish magazine, Hola, the couple are planning to get married this autumn. The current French Open champion said the rumours of his wedding have not been a distraction to him.

Rafael Nadal with girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello

Spain's tennis ace Rafael Nadal revealed that longtime girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello and he are trying to keep their wedding plans private as they don't want it to become a circus.

According to a report in Spanish magazine, Hola, the couple are planning to get married this autumn. The current French Open champion said the rumours of his wedding have not been a distraction to him.

"It personally did not hurt me. What happens is that you speak a lot about all those things. I read that I was very angry and I was not. We try to keep those things private. If something gets published, it's okay. Everything becomes a circus, we are used to the social media and that media share things that are not true," the former World No. 1 was quoted as saying by TennisworldUSA.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates