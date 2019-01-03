Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

tennis

Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks during a press conference at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 2, 2019. Pic/AFP

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International on Wednesday due to a strain on his left thigh. 'After a long period of time without competing, I felt a little bit of pain in the leg. I did an MRI, and it shows a very small strain on the left thigh, but it is there' I tried to play and I still wanted to play,' ATP quoted Nadal, as saying.

The 32-year-old, who underwent the MRI scan on January 1, admitted, 'There is always a time difference between here and in Spain. So I spoke with my doctors there yesterday. I went to sleep. When I woke up, they were sleeping, so I had to wait until later today to make the final decision.'

The Spaniard, however, plans to compete at the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on January 14. 'I feel better than four days ago. So the normal improvement is I will be practising. I will probably be 100 per cent in five days' But I really believe that I will be 100 per cent ready for Melbourne,' he said.

Nadal has been aiming to return to the ATP Tour for the first time since September 7, when he retired in the US Open semi-finals against Juan Martin del Potro.

