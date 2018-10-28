Rafale Case: Centre submits details to Supreme Court

national

A PIL was filed in the top court in connection with the deal last week

Congress supporters protesting against the deal. Pic/AFP

The central government on Saturday submitted the details of the decision-making process pertaining to the Rafale deal to the Court Secretary General in a sealed cover.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sought the said information from the Centre without divulging the technical details and the prices of the Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court will hear the matter next on October 29. On Wednesday, a fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the top court in connection with the Rafale deal by advocate Prashant Bhushan, and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. In 2012, during the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) tenure, India planned to buy 18 off-the-shelf jets from France.

