Rafale Deal: Congress accuses Modi govt of 'compromising national security'

national

Accusing the Centre of "compromising national security", he asked why did the government forego 'transfer of technology' and reduced the number of aircraft

Congress workers protest against the Rafale deal in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Mounting attack against the BJP on Rafale deal issue, the Congress on Saturday asked the Centre how the price of the fighter aircraft went up when 'India-specific enhancements' for it were the same as were decided during the UPA rule.

Seeking replies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked when the 'associated systems and weapons' were the same as approved by the Indian Air Force during UPA regime, then how did the cost per aircraft had gone up now. Accusing the Centre of "compromising national security", he asked why did the government forego 'transfer of technology' and reduced the number of aircraft.

Cong for working breaking India: Shah

The Narendra Modi government is working for "making India" whereas the Congress is working for "breaking India", BJP president Amit Shah said, asserting that his party will return to power in 2019 with a majority bigger than what it got in 2014.

DMK slams Centre

Chennai: The DMK launched a frontal attack on the BJP-led Central government Saturday, accusing it of running an "electoral dictatorship" and vowed to "defeat" the national party's "saffronisation dreams". A meeting of the party's District Secretaries, MPs and MLAs said the party was ready to "pay any price" to uphold Constitutional values.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever