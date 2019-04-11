Rafale Deal: 'Petitioners using documents to present a selective picture'

national

The top court said review petitions against its earlier verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets would be decided on merits

A Rafale fighter aircraft lands during the inauguration of the AERO India 2019. Pic/PTI

The petitioners in the Rafale deal case are using certain documents with the intention to present a selective and incomplete picture of internal secret deliberations relating to national security, the Defence Ministry said, in its reaction to the Supreme Court's order on the contentious issue.

The apex court on Wednesday rejected the government's contention that sensitive documents accessed by the media on the Rafale deal can't be evidence and said it will examine the papers while reviewing its order of December 14 last year when a clean chit was given to the deal.



Rahul Gandhi waves during a roadshow before filing his nomination for Amethi. Pic/AFP

The top court said review petitions against its earlier verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets would be decided on merits. "It is reiterated that the petitioners are using documents with the intention to present a selective and incomplete picture of internal secret deliberations on a matter relating to national security and Defence," the Defence Ministry said.

BJP accuses Rahul of contempt of court

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of gross contempt of court, the BJP said he attributed to the SC what it had never said in its order on the Rafale deal. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The Congress president probably doesn't read even half a paragraph of the court's order, but here, by saying that the court has said 'chowkidaar chor hai', it is verging on contempt of court."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates