Jan 03, 2019, 09:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 20 minute one-on-one debate on Rafale issue.

Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi trolled for tweets 4 questions to PM Narendra Modi but something's missing
Photo:PTI

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi continued to attack the BJP government over the Rafale deal on Twitter. Yesterday, Gandhi also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 20-minute one-on-one debate on the Rafale issue. He repeatedly asked Narendra Modi to answer four questions on the deal regarding the number of aircrafts, pricing and more.

Gandhi took to Twitter to say, "Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament." He also gave the questions in advance but while there were only three questions, the numbering suggested there were four.

 Twitterati noticed this and trolled him on the same. Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out and said, "A student who fails in the classroom boasts and challenges from outside."

 However, Gandhi posted the third question after a few hours and also mentioned why he had withheld it. He wrote, "I had held back Q3 because Madam Speaker had said, “no talking about the Goa tape”! But the missing Q3 has become as controversial as Rafale:) So on popular demand.."

His question 3 to Modi was regarding a Rafale file which was found in Manohar Parrikar's bedroom.

 As per the Congress, the government had finalised an overpriced deal which would benefit Anil Ambani, whose firm Reliance Defence was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault. However, both Dassault and the government have denied the allegations levied by the Congress.

