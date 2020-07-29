Rafale jets are a 'modern technological marvel', says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Rafale fighter jets are a "modern technological marvel" and will provide a major boost to the Indian Air Force, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, ahead of five jets arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana.

The Rafale Fighter Jets are arriving in India today. This modern technological marvel will provide a major boost to Indian Air Force and enhance our overall defence capabilities. I congratulate PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for his strong and decisive leadership. https://t.co/UhhnRPqcEk — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 29, 2020

"The Rafale fighter jets are arriving in India today. This modern technological marvel will provide a major boost to Indian Air Force and enhance our overall defence capabilities. I congratulate PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his strong and decisive leadership," Sawant tweeted.

"I am also very proud of the fact that our beloved leader Late Shri Manohar Bhai Parrikar played a key role in the procurement process of the fighter jets," he added.

Former Goa Chief Minister and Sawant's predecessor late Manohar Parrikar served as Defence Minister from 2014-17, during which the 36 Rafale fighter jet deal was negotiated and sealed with the French government.

