Rafale Nadal gets married to longtime girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal's Sunday wedding with Maria Francisca Perello was attended by 350 guests which included tennis players like David Ferrer, Feliciano Lopez, Jaume Munar, Marc Lopez and Albert Costa. The wedding took place in Sa Fortalesa, Pollenca, Spain. The outfits were designed by the Barcelona native Rosa Clara.

"I have been advised for the important things but I have enough work to do here. Hopefully it will be a nice day enjoying with the people," said during the US Open last month. The Rafa Nadal Foundation released pictures of the couple without being extravagant in the terms of publicity as per Nadal's beliefs on public life. "If something gets published, it's okay. Everything becomes a circus, we are used to the social media," he had said.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been named in Spain's squad for the Davis Cup finals in Madrid next month. Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers are the other players picked by coach Sergi Bruguera.

